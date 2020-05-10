Fiery multi-vehicle crash involving a big rig closes Highway 99 near Selma

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy of Caltrans

SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Emergency crews have responded Sunday afternoon to a fiery multi-vehicle crash involving a big rig on northbound Highway 99 just south of Mountain View Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The collision occurred around 1:20 p.m. involving several vehicles, including a big rig.

A Caltrans traffic camera near the scene showed CHP officers responding as smoke billowed from the crash scene and traffic backed up on the freeway.

The CHP reported that northbound Highway 99 is closed at Floral Avenue, where traffic is being diverted. Northbound on-ramps to the freeway at Sierra and Bethel avenues are closed.

Southbound Highway 99 is also closed at Mountain View Avenue.

This story will be updated.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know