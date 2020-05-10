Fiery multi-vehicle crash involving a big rig closes Highway 99 near Selma

SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Emergency crews have responded Sunday afternoon to a fiery multi-vehicle crash involving a big rig on northbound Highway 99 just south of Mountain View Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The collision occurred around 1:20 p.m. involving several vehicles, including a big rig.

A Caltrans traffic camera near the scene showed CHP officers responding as smoke billowed from the crash scene and traffic backed up on the freeway.

The CHP reported that northbound Highway 99 is closed at Floral Avenue, where traffic is being diverted. Northbound on-ramps to the freeway at Sierra and Bethel avenues are closed.

Southbound Highway 99 is also closed at Mountain View Avenue.

This story will be updated.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.