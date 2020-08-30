Fire burns 200 acres near Hensley Lake

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Firefighters are responding to a blaze Sunday morning near Hensley Lake.

Cal Fire received reports of a fire in the area of Heiskell Drive and Road 603 around 7:45 a.m. The fire has burned 200 acres.

A pre-evacuation advisory was issued by the Madera County Sheriff’s Office for the area along Heiskell Drive and Road 603 near the fire perimeter.

A power outage was reported in the area of the fire, affecting 58 customers, according to Pacific Gas & Electric.

Road 603 reopened while it was closed for a period of time, the California Highway Patrol reported. Road 400 remains closed to traffic from Road 603 to Road 406.

