Crews make some ground on Moc Fire but dry T-storms could erase progress

MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fire crews report they have gained some ground on the Moc Fire burning in Mariposa and Tuolumne counties but the threat of dry thunderstorms Sunday could erase any progress.

The blaze, which started August 20 in the area of Highway 49 and Highway 120 near Moccasin, is now 10% contained and stands at 2,800 acres, according to Cal Fire.

Approximately 1,500 residences remain threatened by the Moc Fire. Also critical power and water distribution infrastructure for the city of San Francisco, Pacific Gas & Electric and the Moccasin State Fish Hatchery.

Additional crews started arriving Saturday night as the blaze burns in the Jackass Creek drainage, Cal Fire said. The area is very rugged terrain and a difficult area for firefighters to access. Because of the increased fire behavior, the fire continues to pose a serious threat to areas that have already evacuated.

A mandatory evacuation order continues for parts of the Greeley Hill area, the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office said. The order is in effect for Greeley Hill Road (County Route J132) from Priest Coulterville Road to Wagner Ridge.

Deputies went door to door late Thursday night as they urged residents to evacuate as soon as possible.

The mandatory evacuation order includes all roads north to the Tuolumne County Line, consisting of:

Wagner Ridge Road and all side roads

Dexter Road and all side roads

Fiske Road and all side roads

Cuneo Road and all side roads

Priest Coulterville Road and all side roads

Ponderosa Way and all side roads

An evacuation warning, which advises warned residents to prepare for a potential evacuation order, is in effect for the following areas:

Hwy 49 North from the Mariposa / Tuolumne County Line to Mary Harrison Mine Rd and all side roads

Coulterville- From 4700 Block of J132 to Priest Coulterville Rd

Greeley Hill- All roads South on Greeley Hill Road (J132) from Priest Coulterville to Smith Station

The Temporary Evacuation Point for the American Red Cross and shelter information is located at the Mariposa County Fairgrounds.

Small animals can be taken to the Mariposa SPCA at 5599 CA-49, Mariposa, CA 95338.

Highway 49 continues to remain closed from Penon Blanco Road to Highway 120.

As firefighters made ground on the Moc Fire, a change in the weather could negatively affect the progress that has already been made and even cause an increase in the fire’s spread.

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning from Sunday morning through late Monday night as meteorologists project the remnants of Hurricane Genevieve will fuel a dry lightning storm accompanied by wind and low humidity.

Lightning from dry thunderstorms could have the potential to start new fires.

Hills Fire & SCU Lightning Complex Fire

In Fresno County, firefighters report they have reached 94% containment of the Hills Fire and expect full containment by August 26, said spokesman Seth Brown. The blaze has burned 2,121 acres.

The massive SCU Lightning Complex Fire, which has burned 339,968 acres, is 10% contained and has crossed into Merced County, according to Cal Fire. Evacuation warnings continue for parts of Merced County bounded by Highway 152 to the south and Interstate 5 to the east, except for the town of Santa Nella.

“So what does that mean? What does that warning mean? That means be ready, be ready in case it does go to a mandatory evacuation, you’re not scrambling at the last minute to get your loved ones and your goods are taken care of, so just be ready,” said Cal Fire spokesperson Jason Nailon.

In the event of an evacuation, the temporary evacuation point will be the Los Banos Fairgrounds located at 403 F Street in Los Banos.

Nailon said the low humidity and dry conditions are posing a challenge for firefighters.

“The terrain, the topography that they’re having to deal with is really critical, rates of spread with the fuel, everything’s dry. We’re dealing with places that haven’t burned in over a hundred years,” Nailon said.

He said the weather conditions are also making the fire more unpredictable.

“We don’t know what this fire’s going to do, so that is why we are taking extra precautions, getting these warnings out early to let them know that mandatory evacuations are probably coming,” Nailon said.

A total of 20,265 structures are threatened while five structures have been destroyed in the fire.

The SCU Lightning Complex fire started on August 16 in multiple locations of Santa Clara County, Alameda County, Contra Costa County, San Joaquin County, and Stanislaus County.

