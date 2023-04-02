DINUBA, Calif. (KSEE / KGPE) – Fire crews worked Sunday afternoon to extinguish a house fire in Dinuba.

A spokesperson for the Dinuba Fire Department says it received word of a structure fire around noon in the 300 block of south “K” Street.

“K” street was closed to traffic between College Avenue and Ventura Street for a few hours while crews battled the fire.

Image courtesy Dinuba City Fire Department

Tulare County Fire and Reedley City Fire Departments were also on scene assisting.

Investigators say no injuries were reported during the incident, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.