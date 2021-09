FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A fire damaged an abandoned restaurant Monday morning in north Fresno, according to the Fresno Fire Department.

Fire crews say the fire started around 6:30 a.m. near Blackstone and Shaw avenues at the former BJ’s Kountry Kitchen restaurant.

Fire officials say there have been several fires at the restaurant in the past, and the cause of today’s fire is under investigation.