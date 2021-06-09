Crews evacuating hikers near Millerton Lake due to fire

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A fire near Millerton Lake, off of Sky Harbour Rd. has firefighters and Fresno County Sheriff’s deputies working to evacuate hikers off the Pin Cushion Hiking Trail, according to investigators.

The fire began around 1:30 p.m. near the Fine Gold Recreation area and has reached 35 acres, according to Cal Fire.

Cal Fire has requested additional aircraft, apparatus and handcrews to the scene.

This is a developing story, stay with YourCentralValley.com for more details.

