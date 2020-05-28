Crews credit employees who put out a grocery store fire in Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Crews say a fire that threatened a grocery store in Visalia Tuesday night was kept under control by quick-thinking employees.

Visalia Fire Department responded to the Save Mart grocery store at Akers and Goshen around 11:00 p.m. As crews were en route, they were told that store employees were attempting to put the fire out with an extinguisher.

Personnel found the fire in the produce section of the store, but say most of it was contained by the grocery store employees.

Damage to the building was approximately $10,000 and due to the smoke, approximately $28,000 of fruits and vegetables were lost. However, Visalia Fire says the quick actions of employees helped save over $1,500,000 worth of produce.

A total of sixteen fire personnel responded to the fire, including three fire engines, two ladder trucks, and one chief officer.

No injures were reported and the cause of the fire is undetermined.

