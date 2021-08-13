One injured, crews contain blaze that burned ten cars near Easton according to Fresno County Fire

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fire crews have contained a blaze that scorched 10 vehicles near the city of Easton in Fresno County according to investigators.

The fire occurred in the area of 4200 Elm Avenue, according to info from Fresno County Fire and CALFire.

A call to emergency services came in around 10:13 a.m. Friday. One person was reported to have suffered burns from the fire, and crews say the victim transported themself to an area hospital. That victim’s condition is not known at this time.

There’s no word yet on how the fire started, or how much damage was done by the blaze.