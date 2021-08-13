One injured, crews contain blaze that burned ten cars near Easton according to Fresno County Fire

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fire crews have contained a blaze that scorched 10 vehicles near the city of Easton in Fresno County according to investigators.

The fire occurred in the area of 4200 Elm Avenue, according to info from Fresno County Fire and CALFire.

A call to emergency services came in around 10:13 a.m. Friday. One person was reported to have suffered burns from the fire, and crews say the victim transported themself to an area hospital. That victim’s condition is not known at this time.

There’s no word yet on how the fire started, or how much damage was done by the blaze.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com