FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Almost a full 24 hours after a storm passed through Fresno, crews with the city’s public works department spent the day cleaning up debris and potholes left behind.

“We have crews out filling a lot of potholes today,” said Brian Russell, Assistant Director with the Public Works Department. “We’ve had some tree calls, we’ve had some calls overnight, we had some throughout the day today that the crews are wrapping up.”

Russell said the majority of their calls were about potholes, debris, and clogged storm drains.

“They’re checking pumps and doing the standard storm maintenance,” he said. “We’re clearing drains and preparing for the next series of storms.”

Russell said as they prepare for the next series of storms, they advise residents to follow some important tips to ensure the least amount of cleanup.

“The best thing they can do is make sure the frontages of their properties are clean if they see debris in the gutter that they’re able to clean please do so, if they’re able to do it safely, if not, call us, we’ll get people out and we’ll address the issues,” he said.

For those wanting to report downed trees, potholes, or powerlines, call 311 or download the Fresgo app.