FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Crews are battling a fire at an Auberry lumber mill Wednesday afternoon, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the Sheriff’s Office’s Tony Botti, deputies are evacuating homes and businesses east of Auberry Road.

Auberry Road is closed between Frazier Road and SJ&E Road.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Image courtesy of Fresno County Fire.





#DeckFire Firefighters are at scene of 5 acres of stacked logs on fire, with extension to the wildland. 32000 Block Auberry Rd, N/E of Fraizer Rd, Auberry. Structures threatened, evacuation orders in place north of the incident. Auberry Rd closed. Additional resources on order. pic.twitter.com/g4kBVqr27d — CALFIRE/FresnoCoFire (@FresnoCoFire) June 16, 2021