Editor’s note: This story has been updated after an update from Fresno City Fire officials

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Crews are working to contain a building fire at the former Social Services building in Downtown Fresno.

Officials say they responded to a fire around 6:15 p.m.

When they arrived they say there was heavy fire throughout the building, which was currently not in use by the county.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation at this time, however, fire officials reported that this building has had fires started by homeless people in the past.

The high heat was not believed to have caused the fire at this time, according to offficals.

Fire officials say the building was the former Department of Social Services building.

The structure was deemed a total loss by officials.