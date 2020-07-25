Crews battle grass fire on Mendota Wildlife Area

MENDOTA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Firefighters from Cal Fire battled a grass fire Saturday on the Mendota Wildlife Area.

The Wild Fire, erupted in the state wildlife refuge just east of Mendota sometime around noon, according to Cal Fire. Crews reported that the blaze was fast-moving in the area of Highway 180 near San Mateo Avenue as they created containment lines to hasten the spread of flames.

No other information was immediately available.

#WildFire Firefighters are battling a fast moving grass fire on HWY 180 near San Mateo on the Mendota Wildlufe Refuge. pic.twitter.com/a9jWjTTI4e — CALFIRE/FresnoCoFire (@FresnoCoFire) July 25, 2020

