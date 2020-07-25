KSEE24 RESCAN /
KSEE24 has officially switched frequencies. You must rescan your TV if you use an antenna. Call 559-222-2411 Option 3 for more info.

Crews battle grass fire on Mendota Wildlife Area

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy of Cal Fire

MENDOTA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Firefighters from Cal Fire battled a grass fire Saturday on the Mendota Wildlife Area.

The Wild Fire, erupted in the state wildlife refuge just east of Mendota sometime around noon, according to Cal Fire. Crews reported that the blaze was fast-moving in the area of Highway 180 near San Mateo Avenue as they created containment lines to hasten the spread of flames.

No other information was immediately available.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know