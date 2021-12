FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fire crews are battling a fire at an abandoned building in southeast Fresno, according to Fresno Fire Department Battalion Chief Brian Price.

Price said the fire was reported around 6:40 a.m. Monday morning near Tulare and Cedar avenues.

Fire crews battled several fires at the location in the past, Price said. The cause of the fire is under investigation.