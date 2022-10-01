FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fire crews in Fresno County have stopped the forward spread of a fire that involved four mobile homes and 40 cars in Fresno County.

The fire, called the Russell Incident, is between Dos Palos and Oro Loma, near the Fresno/Merced county line.

It was reported around 3:30 p.m. Saturday and created large plumes of dark smoke, causing a road closure on Russell Avenue.

Wind played a factor in the spread of the fire, but it was eventually contained to less than an acre, according to officials.

The affected area is thought to be a storage location, but it is unknown if anyone was living in the mobile homes.

Crews from North Central Fire, Merced County Fire, and Firebaugh City Fire departments assisted Fresno County Fire on this call.

Investigators haven’t yet determined the cause of the fire.

Fire personnel will remain at the scene for several more hours to extinguish any hot spots that may occur.