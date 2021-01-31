Crews battle blaze at Visalia residence

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Firefighters responded to a blaze at a Visalia residence early Sunday morning, according to the Visalia Fire Department.

Firefighters around 1:15 a.m. received a report of a fire at a residence in the area of 800 S. Fulgham St., said Battalion Chief Derek Fricke. Arriving crews saw flames and smoke coming out of a bedroom located in the front of the structure.

All of the occupants were out of the house by the time crews arrived.

Fricke said firefighters were able to contain the fire to the single room. No injuries were reported in the incident.

A total of 14 fire personnel consisting of three engines, a ladder truck and two chiefs responded to the blaze.

The home sustained an estimated $25,000 in damage with $10,000 in damage to the home’s contents.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

