Crews battle blaze at Visalia home, began in backyard and spread into kitchen

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Firefighters battled a blaze Saturday that had started in a Visalia home’s backyard and had spread into the kitchen, causing thousands in damage, according to Visalia Fire Department.

People living at a home near 1000 N. Highland St., near Pershing Avenue, were alerted by neighbors of a blaze in their backyard around 6:10 p.m., said Battalion Chief Derek Fricke. They walked to the back of the home and saw flames extending into their kitchen.

They immediately evacuated and dialed 911.

Arriving firefighters reported a large amount of smoke and flames coming from the rear portions of the house, Fricke said. Crews were able to contain the fire to the kitchen and rear patio.

Fire officials reported damage to the home was estimated at $60,000 with a $15,000 loss to contents. The home was valued at $150,000.

A total of 17 firefighting personnel consisting of three engines, two ladder trucks, one rehab/breathing support vehicle, one battalion chief and Fire Chief Dan Griswold, responded to the blaze.

The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.

