Crews battle blaze at southwest Fresno home

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Firefighters battled a house fire Saturday in southwest Fresno, according to the Fresno Fire Department.

Crews were reported at the scene just before noon in the area of California Avenue and Tulare Street.

Firefighters are looking for any occupants still inside the house as they battle the blaze and request more crews to help.

No other information was immediately available.

Fresno Fire units are on scene of a house fire near California and Tulare, initial reports stated that occupants may be trapped, crews are going into rescue mode and initiating fire attack and a 2nd alarm#fresnofire pic.twitter.com/CVH7DSKmOD — Fresno Fire PIO (@FresnoFire) June 6, 2020

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.