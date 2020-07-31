Crews battle blaze at 2 Clovis homes

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Firefighters are battling flames that erupted Friday afternoon at two Clovis homes.

The blaze started around 1:30 p.m. in the area of 220 Keats Avenue, according to the Clovis Fire Department. Arriving firefighters reported smoke and flames showing from two separate houses as they requested more crews to respond.

No other information was immediately available.

