Crews battle blaze at 2 Clovis homes

CLOVIS, Calif. (KGPE) — Firefighters are battling flames that erupted Friday afternoon at two Clovis homes.

The blaze started around 1:30 p.m. in the area of 220 Keats Avenue, near Shaw and Minnewawa avenues, according to the Clovis Fire Department. Arriving firefighters reported smoke and flames showing from two separate houses as they requested more crews to respond.

Over 40 firefighters, with help from Fresno Fire and Fresno County Fire, were able to prevent the flames from spreading beyond the two homes, Chief John Binaski said. The two homes were described as “significant losses” due to extensive damage.

“Neither one of these homes will be inhabitable for months. They’ll need a significant rebuild. The fire’s been in both attics, so all the electrical is now damaged,” said Binaski.

While our news team was interviewing Binaski, a man interrupted to voice his frustration, saying he’s called the police department with concerns about activities inside the house where the fire started.

He said, “That’s my house. We’ve called ******* Clovis PD, they’ve not done a ******* thing… Clovis PD’s not done a ******* thing, and now look at my ******* house.”

Clovis Police have been called to that house 22 times since January 2019, including four times so far this year, according to Lt. Jim Munro. He said the last time they responded to the house was July 18.

“We’ve had medical calls, we’ve had ordinance or municipal code violations, along with narcotic violations, reports of people under the influence or drugs being used,” said Munro, adding that they haven’t had any drug cases at the house.

No injuries were reported in the fire. Crews rescued two animals from the home while approximately two others were unaccounted for.

The cause of the fire under investigation

