Breaking News
3 more COVID-19 deaths reported in Fresno County; now more than 1,000 cases

Crews are responding to two separate fires along Highway 99

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fire crews are responding to two separate grass fires along Highway 99 on Wednesday afternoon.

A tweet from the Fresno Fire Department says that there is smoke showing and is asking drivers to drive with caution.


Fire crews say the first fire on American Ave and Highway 99 has been contained.

The second fire on North Avenue and Highway 99 has also been contained.

No injuries were reported. Authorities are investigating the cause of the fires.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know