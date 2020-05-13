Crews are responding to two separate fires along Highway 99

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fire crews are responding to two separate grass fires along Highway 99 on Wednesday afternoon.
A tweet from the Fresno Fire Department says that there is smoke showing and is asking drivers to drive with caution.
Fire crews say the first fire on American Ave and Highway 99 has been contained.
The second fire on North Avenue and Highway 99 has also been contained.
No injuries were reported. Authorities are investigating the cause of the fires.
