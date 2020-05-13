Crews are responding to two separate fires along Highway 99

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fire crews are responding to two separate grass fires along Highway 99 on Wednesday afternoon.

A tweet from the Fresno Fire Department says that there is smoke showing and is asking drivers to drive with caution.

Multiple units responding to grass fires along the 99 HWY, E7 reporting two separate areas with smoke showing, use caution driving in this area.#fresnofire pic.twitter.com/Xd6qE1sTus — Fresno Fire PIO (@FresnoFire) May 13, 2020



Fire crews say the first fire on American Ave and Highway 99 has been contained.

The second fire on North Avenue and Highway 99 has also been contained.

No injuries were reported. Authorities are investigating the cause of the fires.







Second fire at North and 99 was quickly contained, Fresno County and Fresno City working together to battle both blazes. #fresnofire pic.twitter.com/JG72g2skXL — Fresno Fire PIO (@FresnoFire) May 13, 2020

