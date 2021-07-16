Creek Fire cause officially ‘undetermined,’ says US Forest Service

FILE – A firefighter works the scene as flames push towards homes during the Creek fire in the Cascadel Woods area of unincorporated Madera County, California on September 7, 2020.(Photo by JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images, FILE)

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The cause of the Creek Fire that caused hundreds of millions of dollars of destruction was officially listed as ‘undetermined’ by the US Forest Service Friday.

The US Forest Service was not able to determine the cause of the blaze that burned nearly 400,000 acres and destroyed 853 structures, saying that there was a probability that a lightning strike caused the fire. Investigators could not rule out arson or the wildfire being caused by “smoking activities” but did say that there was no evidence of an illegal marijuana grow or the intentional destruction of one.

“It’s unfortunate that the cause of the fire is listed as undetermined as it’s hard for the residents and those who lost so much to find closure,” said Fresno County Supervisor Nathan Magsig.

The estimated cost of recovery and rebuilding in the area is in excess of $500 million.