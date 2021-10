FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The entire Creek Fire burn scar area is in evacuation warning status Sunday, according to officials from the Fresno County Sheriff’s Department.

@FresnoSheriff @FresnoCountyCA & @NWSWPC have consulted & decided to place the entire Creek Fire burn scar area into evacuation warning status. An evacuation order has been issued for Big Creek Canyon from below Big Creek to the San Joaquin River.https://t.co/Bz74Jh0f3P pic.twitter.com/7rn1fQbLDr — Fresno Co Sheriff (@FresnoSheriff) October 24, 2021

Officials say an evacuation order has been issued for the Big Creek Canyon from below Big Creek to the San Joaquin River.

You may access the Fresno County Sheriff’s real-time winter storm evacuation map on the Sheriff’s Department website.