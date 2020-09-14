Creek Fire at 201,908 acres and 10% contained, winds causing concerns

SHAVER LAKE, California. (KGPE) — The Creek Fire has burned 201,908 acres and is at 10% containment. The fire has tripled in size in the last week and threatens over 14,000 buildings.

The drive on Highway 168 to Shaver Lake is the sight of utter and complete destruction. Over 360 buildings completely destroyed, and around 30 damaged.

“Our firefighters are working through the day and night,” said CalFire Spokesperson Charles Kuniyoshi.

Even when firefighters aren’t successful, other first responders are stepping up to comfort heartbroken families grieving the loss of their homes.

A sheriff’s deputy hand-delivered a bench with a poem inscribed on the top to the owners of a house that was burned to the ground off of Auberry Road.

The biggest threat for firefighters going forward is the wind coming through the canyon.

“It is starting to pick up in some of that area,” said CalFire Spokesperson Daniel Ramey.

The good news is crews have been able to make quite a bit of process clearing out hazardous trees, the inferno left behind.

“The last thing we want is someone to get hurt when we open this place back for people,” said Ramey. “When they are allowed back in their residence. So yeah, they have cut down a lot of trees and are getting in this area as soon as possible.”

Although fire crews have made progress, there is still a long way to go. The fire isn’t expected to be contained until mid-October with low visibility and little opportunity for water.

“The smoke has been laying in the area and with that… aircraft hasn’t been able to go up in the last few days.”

800 more firefighters are here to help, coming from all over including Texas, with the priority of saving as many homes and businesses as they can.

“To make sure that those areas are moped up. Making sure that the heat is cooled down. The other concern and priority that we do are if there are areas where the fire is threatened and the fire hasn’t gotten to is we prevent the fire from going there with dozer lines. Handline construction and other tactics to prevent it from getting there.”

There are around 400 buildings destroyed or damaged by the Creek Fire so far.

The Red Cross is assisting those impacted by the California Wildfires. You can help. Click this link to donate online: https://www.redcross.org/donate/cm/ksee24-pub.html/

