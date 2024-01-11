FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Visit Fresno County is calling all creatives this month to showcase their talent and passion to the community in its second annual art contest.

Organizers say the contest entries may include paintings, drawings, photography, poems, poetry and music.

A winner will be chosen for those who are in the 18 and older group and those 17 and younger group.

Organizers say the winner of the 17 and younger group will win two tickets to the Fresno Chaffee Zoo. The winner of the 18 and older group will win two tickets to see the Fresno Philharmonic.

All submissions are due Jan. 26 at 5 p.m. More information can be found at Visit Fresno County’s website.