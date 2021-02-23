Crashed car and attempt to flee the scene results in arrest, police say

CLOVIS, California (KGPE) – A man who police say caused a crash, and then ran through a neighborhood to try and get away, is now under arrest.

According to Clovis Police, the incident began when officers attempted to pull over the driver of a speeding sedan Tuesday afternoon. The chase was called off for safety reasons, but the driver later crashed into a pickup truck.

However, officers say the suspect still tried to elude them.

“He went over several fences, through several backyards,” said Lt. Jim Munro. “We were able to get a quick perimeter up. He was able to be located fairly quickly with the assistance of Fresno Police Department Sky 1 helicopter.”

Police have identified the suspect as 44-year-old Joseph Cancimilla, who is facing several felony charges.

