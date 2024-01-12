FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two gallons of pool cleaning material have been spilled in the area of a Fresno neighborhood following a crash, the Fresno Fire Department said.

According to firefighters, along with the Hazmat team, they responded to a motor vehicle accident around 1:30 p.m. involving a vehicle and a pool cleaner truck in the neighborhood located at E Fancher Creek Drive, around the areas of Fowler Avenue and Kings Canyon Road.

Firefighters say the pool cleaner truck dropped two gallons of muriatic acid, which is a pool cleaning material. One person reported non-life-threatening injuries in their leg, and the Hazmat team is trying to neutralize the area and clean it up.