MADERA, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A car crashed into a power pole in Madera and knocked out power in the area Thursday morning, according to Madera police.

The crash happened around 7 a.m. near Adelaide and Sunrise avenues.

PG&E said 638 customers are without power. PG&E said power could be back on around 10 a.m.

