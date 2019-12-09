Crash kills one, injures one other in central Fresno, CHP says

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) The California Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in central Fresno on Monday.

The crash happened around 6:45 a.m. at Clinton and Millbrook avenues.

According to the CHP, a vehicle traveling west on Clinton Avenue hit a parked car killing the male driver. A female passenger suffered major injuries.

The CHP said drugs were found in the car.

No other details were immediately available.

