Crash kills one, injures one other in central Fresno, CHP says

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) The California Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in central Fresno on Monday.
The crash happened around 6:45 a.m. at Clinton and Millbrook avenues.
According to the CHP, a vehicle traveling west on Clinton Avenue hit a parked car killing the male driver. A female passenger suffered major injuries.
The CHP said drugs were found in the car.
No other details were immediately available.
