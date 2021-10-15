Crash involving overturned semi-truck causes traffic backup on highway 99 in Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A crash involving two semi-trucks, one overturned, and three other vehicles backed up traffic on northbound highway 99 in Fresno County Friday.

At approximately 9:23 a.m., officers from the California Highway Patrol responded to a crash on northbound Highway 99 just north of North Avenue. The five-vehicle collision consisted of two big rigs, one flatbed truck, and two passenger vehicles.

Investigators said a vehicle had slowed down for traffic and had been rear-ended by another vehicle causing a chain reaction that saw one of the vehicles flipped onto its side. Officers are still investigating the exact cause of the crash and believe there may have been two different collisions, according to Sgt. Matt Radke with California Highway Patrol.

The crash caused the closure of the roadway for approximately an hour and a half.

No injuries were reported in the crash, but some of the produce being carried on the trucks was strewn across Highway 99, including packages of celery and baby carrots.

The number 3 lane of northbound Highway 99 is expected to be closed for four hours as crews clean up the debris, CHP officials say.