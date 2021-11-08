Crash involving Clovis Unified students snarls traffic in front of Clovis High, police say

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Clovis Police say they are investigating a vehicle crash involving students in front of Clovis High School Monday.
The crash happened around 12:00 p.m. on Fowler Avenue. Police say one of the vehicles involved had students from Clovis Unified.
Police say Fowler Avenue is closed to traffic in both directions between Bullard and Barstow avenues in front of Clovis High School.
The cause of the crash is under investigation. All parents of any CUSD student involved have been notified, according to police.