VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One person sustained major injuries after colliding with another vehicle outside Tulare, according to the California Highway Patrol.

On Thursday at approximately 1:00 p.m., CHP says they received a call about a collision that occurred on Avenue 224, west of Road 152.

Officers say that a red Mil-Stak hay stacking machine was traveling eastbound on Avenue 224, west of Road 152.

At the same time, a black Nissan Frontier was traveling westbound on Avenue 224, west of Road 152.

For reasons which are still under investigation, officers say the Nissan veered into the eastbound lane of traffic, directly into the path of the Mil-Stak, driven by 24-year-old Tanner Cullum, of Tulare.

As a result, the vehicles collided head-on, which resulted in the driver of the Nissan sustaining major injuries. The driver of the Nissan, 39-year-old Luis Cortez, of Tulare, was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Officers say alcohol is not considered a factor in this crash.