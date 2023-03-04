CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Clovis police are looking for any and all clues as they investigate the death of a woman Saturday morning.

The department says it first received word of an injured person just after 7:00 a.m. in the 100 block of McKelvey Avenue, near Vartikian Avenue, in east Clovis.

Emergency crews believe the injuries to have occurred just prior to their arrival and say the adult woman was unable to survive them. Police say she died at the scene.

The roadways in the area were closed down for several hours as detectives canvassed the area and spoke to neighbors.

To this point, investigators say, they are still investigating her cause of death and have many unanswered questions.

Clovis police ask if anyone has information on this case to please reach out to them by calling 559-324-2800.