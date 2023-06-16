CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Clovis city officials shut down the city’s Rotary Park on Tuesday after a Coyote was spotted in the area, according to the City of Clovis.

The coyote is believed to be traveling back and forth on a canal bank near the park located at the corner of Villa and Barstow avenues. There are no reports of injuries.

It’s unknown when the park will reopen. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife is handling the investigation.

Clovis city officials say if you see the coyote to call the Clovis Police Department’s non-emergency line at 559-324-2800.