COVID-19 testing site in Tulare moving to Tulare County Fairgrounds

TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The COVID-19 community testing site in Tulare is moving from its location at the International Agri-Center to the Tulare County Fairgrounds on Monday.

The community testing will operate Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

“In an effort to increase COVID-19 testing in our local communities, we encourage everyone to get tested for COVID-19,” stated Dr. Karen Haught, Tulare County Health Officer. “Having widespread testing of COVID-19 in Tulare County will improve surveillance and is beneficial to meeting required testing metrics in order to move Tulare County into less restrictive tiers for reopening schools and businesses.”

Officials strongly urge everyone to get tested for COVID-19. They say, testing is free and available to anyone. Appointments can be made by phone at 1-888-634-1123 and online at https://lhi.care/covidtesting.

Below is a list of OptumServe Community Testing locations in Tulare County and their hours of operation:

Tulare County Fairgrounds, Building One located at the corner Martin Luther King Ave. and K Street in Tulare. Open Monday – Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Dinuba Veterans Memorial Building located at 249 S. Alta Ave. in Dinuba. Open Monday – Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Porterville Veterans Memorial Building located at 1900 W. Olive Ave. in Porterville. Open Monday – Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

