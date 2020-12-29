COVID-19 stay-at-home order likely to be extended, who could be included in Phase 1B of vaccinations

CENTRAL VALLEY, Calif. (KGPE) – As of Monday, ICU capacity in the San Joaquin Valley region remains at 0%, and Gov. Gavin Newsom said the regional-stay-at-home order is likely to be extended for the region.

“That three week period is now due to expire both in San Joaquin and Southern California begging the question, ‘Is it going to be extended?’ Well self-evident, 0% capacity in San Joaquin and in Southern California, that that likely is the case,” Newsom said Monday.

Whether the stay-at-home order is extended or not is based on where the ICU capacity in the region is projected to be four weeks from now. Newsom said that projection is likely to be announced Tuesday.

According to the state, 625 patients with COVID-19 are hospitalized in Fresno County, in addition to 41 suspected of having it. Of those patients, 143 are in the ICU.

State officials fear California could experience another surge on top of the one it’s experiencing now.

“We are gearing for that. We’re preparing for that. We’re not wasting a minute,” Newsom said.

He said 75 personnel with the Department of Defense are being coordinated to be deployed in the state.

Dan Lynch, Fresno County’s emergency medical services director, said last week that one team with the Department of Defense is expected to arrive at Fresno’s Community Regional Medical Center by the end of December.

“Looking at our hospitals, they are overtaxed clearly. The medical professionals are really extending themselves, many of them are getting sick,” Fresno County Supervisor Nathan Magsig said.

Magsig said he wasn’t surprised to hear that the stay-at-home order could be extended in the region, but added that he’s frustrated with the restrictions.

“You see the rules from the state where the governor is asking for churches to be closed, for restaurants to be completely closed, but yet you took a look at the airline industry, you still have planes flying in and out of here,” Magsig said.

Gov. Gavin Newsom Tuesday also spoke on the next phase of COVID-19 vaccinations. Currently, the state is in Phase 1A, but Newsom gave an idea on who could be prioritized in Phase 1B.

Phase 1B is still under consideration and is divided into two tiers. Tier 1 could include those 75 and older and workers who work in education, childcare, emergency services, food, and agriculture. It could be finalized as soon as Wednesday.

Fresno City Councilwoman Esmeralda Soria said it’s essential agriculture workers be prioritized.

“Many of us have the luxury of working from home. But farmworkers can’t deliver the food and harvest the food by staying at home. They have to show up every day, and we know that many of our workers work in confined spaces or have to travel in vans where they cant follow many of the CDC guidelines just because of the nature of the transportation,” Soria said.

“It’s critical for them to be prioritized as they can’t stop working or they can’t work from home.”