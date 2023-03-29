MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An update to state rules means anyone wanting to go into Madera County Superior Court will no longer be asked COVID-19 screening questions, starting next month.

The update from the Madera County Superior Court issued on Wednesday states that visitors, including court users, attorneys, and justice partners entering the courthouse will no longer be required to answer screening questions about the presence of symptoms related to COVID-19.

The new rule at Madera County Superior Court is set to become effective on April 3.

The change follows the State of California’s decision to end its coronavirus state of emergency at the end of last month.