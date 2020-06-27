COVID-19 outbreak confirmed inside Tulare County Jail

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Judge orders 43 inmates released from Tulare County Jail due to COVID-19 fears

VISALIA, California (KSEE/KPGE) – The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office is dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak inside Tulare County Jail, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, 11 inmates have so far tested positive and are now in quarantine. More than 200 COVID-19 tests have been administered to staff and inmates.

>> CLICK HERE FOR CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Jail officials are awaiting the results from other inmates or staff who may have been exposed to the coronavirus.

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know