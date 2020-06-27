COVID-19 outbreak confirmed inside Tulare County Jail

VISALIA, California (KSEE/KPGE) – The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office is dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak inside Tulare County Jail, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, 11 inmates have so far tested positive and are now in quarantine. More than 200 COVID-19 tests have been administered to staff and inmates.
Jail officials are awaiting the results from other inmates or staff who may have been exposed to the coronavirus.
