COVID-19 inmate quarantined after he was released on $0 bail, says Fresno County

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The unidentified 18-year-old who was arrested, determined to have coronavirus, and released under the $0 bail release order, was quarantined Thursday according to Fresno County officials.

“The individual has been captured today, and he is fully cooperating with authorities, and he has been quarantined,” said Fresno County Administrative Officer Jean Rousseau.

Fresno County Department of Public Health is now trying to track down people the 18-year-old came into contact with.

