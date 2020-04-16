COVID-19 inmate quarantined after he was released on $0 bail, says Fresno County

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The unidentified 18-year-old who was arrested, determined to have coronavirus, and released under the $0 bail release order, was quarantined Thursday according to Fresno County officials.
“The individual has been captured today, and he is fully cooperating with authorities, and he has been quarantined,” said Fresno County Administrative Officer Jean Rousseau.
>> CLICK HERE FOR CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE
RELATED: Suspect with COVID-19 released, but Fresno Police says the officers who detained him are quarantined
Fresno County Department of Public Health is now trying to track down people the 18-year-old came into contact with.
COVID-19 resource links:
- Fresno County
- Tulare County
- Madera County
- Mariposa County
- Merced County
- Kings County
- Kern County
- Coronavirus.gov
- World Health Organization
- U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- California Coronavirus (COVID-19) Response
For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.