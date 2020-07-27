KSEE24 RESCAN /
COVID-19 in your neighborhood: New tool for Fresno County allows you to see cases in your area

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — The Fresno County Department of Public Health has released more detailed information in regard to the spread of COVID-19 in the county.

We have compiled this information into an interactive map that allows you to see down to the zip code where your area stands in regard to COVID-19 infections. Additionally, testing locations are listed using the icon.

