COVID-19 impacting Valley churches, Some offering online services others canceling entirely

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — The Valley faith community feeling the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic. President Donald Trump deemed Sunday, a National Day of Prayer.

Many churches in Fresno are taking steps to mitigate the spread of the virus, some are choosing to hold services online, others are canceling entirely.

Catholic churches in Fresno are holding their last Sunday mass, at least for the next two weeks.

On Friday the Diocese of Fresno suspended all services, including closing all Catholic schools until March 31, in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

“We don’t know if everyone is conducting themselves in a proper manner, so I think it’s smart,” said Julia Bracamonte, a parishioner at Saint John’s Cathedral in downtown Fresno.

Other worship places, like Peoples Church, canceled this Sunday service – taking an online church service approach instead.

LifeBridge Community Church offering the same to its congregation members and something else, curbside prayer.

“We wanted to offer prayers on a curbside level to offer prayers and hope for people in a time where a lot of people are fearful and a lot of people are giving in to a lot of hysteria,” said Pastor Kevin Foster of LifeBridge Community church.

But not all faith leaders are canceling in-person services.

“Jesus said this, do not let your heart be troubled,” Pastor Jim Franklin of Cornerstone church preached during service.

He says as of right now, they’re just taking it day by day.

“We want to do everything that we can to help to negate those opportunities for the virus to spread but at the same time we want to be sure that we encourage the opportunity for faith and hope to arise,” Franklin said.

The church stepping up its sanitation procedures, with handwashing stations outside and sanitizer inside, even passing out information regarding the coronavirus.

“We want to operate prudently and we want to operate not out of fear or out of panic,” Franklin said.

Franklin easing worries with prayer and toilet paper, giving a freeroll to everyone at the end of service.

“This is a blessing, no matter what it’s a blessing,” said a congregation member.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.