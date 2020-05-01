COVID-19 high throughput testing site will be at Fresno City College

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – The location of Fresno County’s high throughput COVID-19 testing site was announced Friday by the Department of Public Health.

Fresno City College President Carole Goldsmith said their gymnasium at Weldon and College was selected as the site.

Tests will initially be by appointment only and will be the PCR variety, which involves a swab sample taken from the patient. The test will establish whether or not there is active infection only.

“We’re excited to be able to offer this to the general public,” said Goldsmith.

The announcement comes after the California Department of Public Health announced that Fresno County would be one of 15 counties selected as a location for one of the testing facilities.

The site will be operated by health services business OptumServe although the state is looking to hire more staff locally. It’s expected to be in operation next week.

Health officials say tests will be billed to the patient’s insurance company if they have one, or to the State of California if they are uninsured.

