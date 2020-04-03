COVID-19 hardship grant for local college students open for applications

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A new hardship grant announced Thursday could help thousands of cash-strapped California public college students.
The Central Valley Higher Education Consortium says the program was launched by the College Futures Foundation.
“We are grateful to our philanthropic friends like the College Futures Foundation and their partners for their generosity and caring,” said CVHEC Executive Director Dr. Benjamin T. Duran.
Under the California College Student Emergency Support Fund, students can apply for $500 grants to help with hardships caused by the COVID-19 crisis.
To be eligible for the one-time grant, students must be enrolled full time taking twelve units at a California Community College, California State University, or a UC campus.
The student must also have earned 24 semester units or 36 quarter units and be below a family contribution of $5,576.
