FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The two people accused in the death of Yanelly Solorio-Rivera and her infant daughter, Celine made their first court appearance in a Fresno County courtroom Tuesday morning.

On September 24, the District Attorney’s office says that Yarelly Solorio-Rivera and her boyfriend Martin Arroyo-Morales agreed to commit the murders of Yarelly’s sister Yanelly and Yanelly’s daughter, Celine at their home in southwest Fresno.

It is alleged that Yarelly Solorio-Rivera fired a 9mm handgun multiple times, killing both Yanelly Solorio-Rivera and her infant daughter Celine.

Both 22-year-old Yarelly Solorio-Rivera and 26-year-old Martin Arroyo-Morales did not enter a plea.

Debra Miller Chief Deputy District Attorney says the people filed two counts of murder against Yarelly Solorio-Rivera and Martin Arroyo-Morales with special circumstances because there were multiple murders.

Miller says there is also a gun enhancement against Yarelly Solorio-Rivera. It is alleged that Yarelly Solorio-Rivera fired a 9mm handgun multiple times, killing both Yanelly Solorio-Rivera and her infant daughter Celine.

Miller also filed a no-bail that was granted because this is a special circumstance that qualifies for the death penalty.

They are scheduled to be back in court on Dec. 8.