Couples in Fresno celebrated Valentine’s day with a meal outside

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — On Sunday, many couples celebrated Valentine’s day with a meal outside.

Quail state restaurant just opened two weeks ago in downtown Fresno and the owners say they’re been booked solid with reservations every weekend so far.

They say opening a business during the pandemic has been a challenge, but say they’re making it work.

“I think it’s just had all business owners, but specifically Josh and myself, really thinking creatively and really outside of the box, and that’s also how we’re able to open right now on the first floor which is technically not our space, so we partnered with two local downtown businesses to make this happen,” said Hayley Islas-Wolf, Co-owner of Quail State.

The extra business on Valentine’s day was much needed as restaurants and vendors try to make up for the money lost during the pandemic.