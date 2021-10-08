Couple hit by vehicle in Merced, police say it was on purpose

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Police have arrested a man for two counts of attempted homicide after striking a couple with a vehicle, according to Merced police officials.

Around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, officers responded to the 3200 block of Parsons Avenue for a vehicle that had collided with a pedestrian.

Police say investigators used video surveillance footage from Chenowith Elementary School to search for the vehicle and suspect. According to officials, the surveillance video helped them determine the traffic collision was intentional.

Deputies with the Merced County Sheriff’s Office were able to locate the suspect vehicle and detained, Julian Vitoria, 24, for the incident.

Investigators say the motive for the assault is unknown at this time and the victims received treatment for moderate to serious injuries after the collision.

According to Merced police, Vitoria was arrested for attempted homicide and booked into custody at the Merced County Jail.