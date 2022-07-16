PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two suspects have been arrested and charged in the murder of a 31-year-old Porterville man.

Police say the victim, Morgan Paternoster, was found suffering from gunshot wounds following a drive-by shooting Wednesday night in the 600 block of West Olive Avenue. Paternoster was taken from the scene to an area hospital where he died of his injuries.

Friday night, around 8 p.m., officers say their department’s SWAT team served search warrants related to the two suspects detectives believe were responsible for Paternoster’s death. Porterville residents Vincent Anthony Pulido Saucedo, 26-years-old, and his girlfriend Marisol Lynda Arellano, 25-years-old, were taken into custody and their homes searched. Investigators say they were waiting for the couple at a home in the 500 block of South Main Street.

They say Arellano pulled up in the vehicle used to commit the drive-by.

Vincent Saucedo was booked at the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, South County Detention Facility, on charges of Murder; Conspiracy to Commit Murder; Previously-Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm; Previously-Convicted Felon in Possession of Ammunition; and the Gang Enhancement. He is being held without bail.

Marisol Arellano was booked at the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, South County Detention Facility, for Accessory After the Fact. She is being held without bail.

Anyone with additional information on the incident is asked to contact the Porterville Police Department at (559) 782-7400.