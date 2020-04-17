County fair canceled, leaving student organization to find relief for livestock

MADERA, California (KSEE) – The 75th Chowchilla Madera County fair is canceled leaving many members of 4-H, America’s largest youth development organization scrambling to figure out what to do with livestock.

“It’s about these supporters coming and buying and since the fair is not happening, they’re going to have to go elsewhere, you know, to get rid of their animal or sell their animal or get donations,”Bo Beels, a Chowchilla Community Club Leader of 4-H said,

On average more than 400 students participate from Madera, Merced and part of Fresno county.

Madera County Farm Bureau executive director, Christina Beckstead says when she heard the fair had been cancelled, she knew it was time for action, starting up the Chowchilla Fair Market Animal Support program. The program makes sure that an auction is held for the young future farmers.

“You know, something like this happens–it’s devastating. Because what do you do with your animal and how about all the expense that you have with it? But this is one of these things from Farm Bureau stance and me personally; we wanted to find a way to help these kids out because this program in itself teaches kids responsibility and work ethic,” said Beckstead.

The Madera County Farm Bureau is still taking applications for those who want to participate. The deadline is Friday by 5 p.m.

