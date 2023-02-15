TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The World Ag Expo is a place for farmers and businesses throughout the world to come together and exchange ideas to help further the farming industry.

“It is the foremost agriculture tradeshow in the united states and for companies like us it is a major opportunity to present our product,” said Danielle Efargan Hager with Tevel Harvesting Company in Isreal.

The World Ag Expo in Tulare is a one-of-a-kind opportunity for businesses from 27 different countries to discuss the needs of farmers in the valley and around the world.

“The Central Valley is present and this is important for us to get in touch with our customers with the projects,” said Leandro Thomas from Portugal.

You don’t have to look far to find success stories that came to life because of the expo.

Just last year Tevel, an automated drone harvesting company out of Israel, attended the convention with just one drone; they now have an entire fleet.

“We were doing live demonstrations with one autonomous robot we met several partners we went into business with to really expand our operations expand our capabilities it’s a great networking event for us,” Efargen Hagen said.

The farming industry continues to grow as the expo continues in the years to come.