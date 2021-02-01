Counties reserving COVID-19 vaccine for patients who need the second dose

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – More Central Valley counties continue to struggle with COVID-19 vaccine supplies as they attempt to vaccinate those in Tier 1 of Phase 1B.

Both Merced and Tulare counties report that they are reserving remaining vaccine doses for those who have already received the first dose.

Since December, Tulare County received 34,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine but has only been able to administer 17,320 of those doses, as they reserve the rest for the patient’s second dose.

“34,000 doses does not mean we can vaccinate 34,000 people; it means that we can only vaccinate half of that because this is a two-dose series,” said Carrie Monteiro from Tulare County Health and Human Services.

Tulare County is one of several Central Valley counties, including Merced and Madera counties, that have paused vaccine distribution clinics in order to vaccinate those in need of their second dose.

Madera County stopped its vaccine distribution a couple of weeks ago. This week, public health director Sara Bosse says the county is back on track and will be holding vaccine distribution clinics for those in need of first doses and second doses.

“This week, we have 864 individuals registered for first doses in our vaccination clinics, and we also have 760 that are registered for second doses,” Bosse said.

Monteiro says just because there is a limited supply does not mean those in Phase 1A or 1B should wait to sign up to receive the vaccine if they are interested. She says the health department will use whatever they have to make sure they’re moving forward into Phase 1B.

“If we have as little as 200 doses extra on-hand, we’re going to make communications to those who are eligible in Tier 1 of Phase 1B and execute a clinic for them,” she said.

Monteiro also wants to remind people that the health department is not the only place to go to look for vaccine administration. People can also contact their own healthcare providers to see what they might have available.