Counterfeit fentanyl-laced pills and several firearms found during drug bust at Madera home, deputies say

Photo of the pills and firearms found during the search provided by the Madera County Sheriff’s Office.

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A felon was arrested after he was found with counterfeit prescription pills laced with fentanyl and several firearms at his home, according to Madera County Sheriff’s Office.

On Tuesday, detectives searched a home near Williams Avenue and 5th Street following a tip that someone living there was selling counterfeit prescription pills.

Detectives say they found 59 pills believed to contain fentanyl, a sawed-off shotgun, two AR-15 style pistols, and several hundred rounds of live ammunition inside of the home.

The seized pills (pictured here) are an off-blue color with the letter ‘M’ printed on one side and the number ’30’ on the opposite side.

Following the search, the homeowner, 22-year-old Raymond Angel Torrez, was arrested on charges related to being a felon in possession of firearms and drugs for sale.

Anyone with information regarding fentanyl pills, drug sales, or the unlawful possession of firearms is asked to call the Madera County Narcotic Enforcement Team tip line at (559) 675-7776.